Leighton Linslade Helpers gets positive response to launch of new foodbank network

Leighton Linslade Helpers has initiated a United Foodbank Co-operative for the region to ensure all areas can receive support at times of greater need.

The Helpers say they have come a long way in the short 16 months since its formation at the beginning of the pandemic lockdown and that the biggest learning is that more is achieved when working with similar organisations for the common good.

The group wanted to build on that good work and contacted foodbanks in Beds, Herts and Bucks and invited them to join a collective to support each other and their respective communities.

Foodbank supplies

The aim is to share ideas, resources and volunteers so if one foodbank is short of a certain item they can appeal to the group and receive support and vice versa. If a foodbank needs stock but cannot reciprocate, they are asked to volunteer their time as a way of repayment.

Leighton Linslade Helpers chair Sarah Cursons said: "By far the greatest asset is the sharing of knowledge and providing moral support. The Trussell Trust do something similar, but there is a fee to join their network. The Helpers are providing this service for free."

She added: "It’s in its early stages but, to date, we have had 16 positive responses from the 25 local good neighbour schemes and independent foodbanks contacted with only two declining the offer. We intend widening the circle as the group grows in its aims and its services. Its already working really well with a number of new relationships made in the last few weeks.”