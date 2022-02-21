Leighton-Linslade Mayor presents Young People Award to dedicated Kiera

A young person who has showed dedication and determination to overcome significant challenges in her life has been recognised for her achievements by Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

Town Mayor Councillor Farzana Kharawala presented the 2021 Young People Award to Kiera Hill on Saturday, February 12, after a delay due to the recent high numbers of Covid cases as well as the Christmas holidays.

Nominations were invited during the autumn for young people who had overcome barriers or made personal achievements. Nominations were assessed by a panel and it was unanimously agreed that Kiera should receive the 2021 award.

Mayor Councillor Farzana Kharawala presenting the 2021 Young People Award to Kiera Hill

Kiera is now flourishing at Oak Bank School and attends hockey, tennis and football sessions as part of the Yes We Can sports programme, which she very much enjoys and which has helped build up her confidence and self-esteem.

The Mayor presented the award to Kiera at a Yes We Can tennis session at Linslade Tennis Club. She said: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to be involved in the Young People Awards and to be able to present this award to Kiera, who is an inspiration for the strength and courage she has shown in overcoming challenges."

The Yes We Can inclusive sports programme was launched by the Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade, who have worked tirelessly to engage with partners to provide a range of inclusive sports sessions for young people.