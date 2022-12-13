Over 55s in Leighton-Linslade can learn how to use a tablet, surf the web, and more thanks to a new initiative.

The Leighton-Linslade Digital Champions, who volunteer for the digital inclusion charity Citizens Online, were welcomed last week to the town council offices to celebrate the launch of the new tablet lending scheme, part of Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s 55UP project.

Citizens Online, Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity (BRCC) and Leighton-Linslade Town Council have partnered together to provide free tablets and prepaid routers to local residents facing digital exclusion. Subject to a referral from a digital champion, individuals can loan a tablet or prepaid router for up to six months free of charge.

The launch of the tablet scheme. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

A town council spokesman said: "This new tablet scheme is part of a larger digital inclusion agenda; a key focus of the 55UP project. The charity Citizens Online, funded by the town council, already supports residents with their digital skills network. They currently offer free face to face or over the telephone support with digital skills.

"The digital champions are happy to help any level of learner with issues such as booking online doctor’s appointments, using video calling or accessing leisure opportunities. With Christmas approaching, older family members can sometimes be gifted hand-me-down phones or tablets and may need support with navigating such devices."

If you or someone you know would like support or would like to learn more about the scheme, contact Citizens Online directly on 0808 196 5883 or visit www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/55UP/Technology-Helpline