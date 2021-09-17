Leighton-Linslade residents invited to write welcome cards for Afghanistan refugees

The Leighton-Linslade Helpers are inviting residents to write welcome cards to refugees from Afghanistan.

The kindhearted volunteers are running a 'Care in a Card' welcome campaign to help bring smiles to families whose new home is in the UK.

More than 8,000 Afghan refugees have come to our shores for safety after the Taliban seized control of their country in August.

June told the LBO: "It's a really nice way to let refugees know that there are people that want them, and that they are glad that they are safe and glad that they made it out.

"I presume most of these people worked for the armed forces so we owe them a debt of honour.

"We are renowned around the world for our Dunkirk spirit; our countrymen wanted to help our neighbours."

She added: "There's people who say, 'Not in my backyard' but what would you do in a war-torn country with two little children? I'd pick them up and run as far as I could!"

The Leighton-Linslade Helpers were also requested by BLEVEC to assist with the delivering and picking up of essential items, such as toiletries and underwear.

These were then donated to refugees in the neighbouring authorities of Luton and Milton Keynes.

June said: "When we went to a hotel where they were quarantining it was very humbling.

"There were all these little faces pleased to see us and looking out the windows.

"It was just wonderful - wonderful to see them safe and see them waving."

The Leighton-Linslade Helpers would like to thank everyone who donated essential items during the appeal (now closed).

However, they are still inviting people to get involved with 'Care in a Card' - perhaps your school or social club could send one?