Leighton-Linslade Rotary pioneer collaboration with Schools Sports Partnership

" Rotary and our " Yes We Can" program are delighted to be teaming up with the Stewart Seymour and the Schools Sports Partnership to sponsor the five Invictus sessions that the partnership delivers in the Academic year. We see this collaboration as a key building block in creating our long term vision of ensuring sport is available for all those with SEND and enabling Leighton-Linslade to become a centre of excellence for inclusive sport in Bedfordshire and beyond. Already the "Yes We Can" program together with dedicated local sports clubs delivers football, hockey, sailing, swimming and tennis and this collaboration will we hope show young people just what opportunities exist for them to play sport outside school and at the same time support the fantastic work being done by the Schools Sports Partnership.