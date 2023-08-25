The award winning Rotary Yes We Can disability sports program is gearing up for the new season.

And whilst none of its sports have completely stopped during the summer, particularly sailing, it’s always exciting to see the football, hockey, outreach, swimming and tennis getting set for the new challenges that September brings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The program launched by Rotary in 2017 is now approaching its sixth birthday and with in excess of 100 participants is the primary integrated inclusion sports program in Bedfordshire and has made Leighton Linslade a centre of excellence for Disability Sport.

Adult Footballers in Training

Richard Johnson OBE. Rotary lead for " Yes We Can" said: “This year the program welcomes new grassroots partners for its football program in the form of Leighton Park Rangers FC who have fully embraced the program and its ethos and is a club who we feel can further enhance and grow the sport in our area. We also acknowledge the wonderful support of OMM Solicitors , Geomatrix Life Scince Ltd and Leighton Linslade Town Council, all of whom are long term supporters of the program and who underpin our hockey, sailing and tennis provision.

“Also new to the program are the Wilks Arms Trust who through the Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation are offering support across a number of our sports.”