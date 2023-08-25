News you can trust since 1861
Leighton Linslade Rotary Yes We Can sports program ready for new season

The program started in 2017
By Richard JohnsonContributor
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 17:24 BST

The award winning Rotary Yes We Can disability sports program is gearing up for the new season.

And whilst none of its sports have completely stopped during the summer, particularly sailing, it’s always exciting to see the football, hockey, outreach, swimming and tennis getting set for the new challenges that September brings.

The program launched by Rotary in 2017 is now approaching its sixth birthday and with in excess of 100 participants is the primary integrated inclusion sports program in Bedfordshire and has made Leighton Linslade a centre of excellence for Disability Sport.

Adult Footballers in TrainingAdult Footballers in Training
Adult Footballers in Training
Richard Johnson OBE. Rotary lead for " Yes We Can" said: “This year the program welcomes new grassroots partners for its football program in the form of Leighton Park Rangers FC who have fully embraced the program and its ethos and is a club who we feel can further enhance and grow the sport in our area. We also acknowledge the wonderful support of OMM Solicitors , Geomatrix Life Scince Ltd and Leighton Linslade Town Council, all of whom are long term supporters of the program and who underpin our hockey, sailing and tennis provision.

“Also new to the program are the Wilks Arms Trust who through the Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation are offering support across a number of our sports.”

If you are interested in finding out more about this groundbreaking program either as a participant or a supporter please contact Sandra at [email protected] or visit the website or Facebook page.

