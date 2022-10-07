Leighton Linslade Rotary's Yes We Can awards as five years is celebrated

Participants from football, hockey, sailing, swimming and tennis were on hand to receive their awards from a variety of special guests including GB para athlete and Invictus Games medal winner Daniel Bingley.

Amongst the highlights were a rousing sing-a-long to Sweet Caroline as the footballers received their awards and a memorable Special Recognition Award for Christine Munford who established the Otters Disability Swimming Club some 25 plus years ago.

Richard Johnson, Rotary's Yes We Can team leader said: “Rotary are proud that five years on we have been able to work with a wide range of partners to deliver accessible, affordable and sustainable inclusive sports to Leighton Linslade and at a difficult time make the Parish a shining light for inclusive sport in Bedfordshire.”

For more information on Rotary's “ Yes We Can” program just contact Sandra by mailing [email protected] iCloud.com or leave a message on Facebook here.

