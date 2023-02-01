Leighton-Linslade school teachers joined strike action in dispute over pay and funding

Leighton-Linslade school teachers took part in strike action today, as thousands made their voices heard across England and Wales.

In Leighton-Linslade, Vandyke Upper School, Cedars Upper School, and Linslade School told the LBO that they had measures in place to support both staff and students.

Headteacher of Vandyke Upper School, Tim Carroll, said: “I respect the right of staff to take lawful industrial. These are difficult decisions that nobody takes lightly. Teachers who were on strike and those who chose not to feel equally as strongly about funding problems facing schools and the acute challenges of teacher recruitment and retention. I hope that the government takes note and that agreement can be reached in the coming weeks to avert further threatened action on 1 March.”

Bedfordshire teachers were on strike today, joining thousands in England and Wales. Pictured: union members in the streets of Luton Town.

He told the LBO that Vandyke Upper School was open for all students, who "enjoyed a normal school-day with few changed arrangements". Some teachers took strike action and measures were in place to "ensure continuity of education for these classes".

Meanwhile, Cedars Upper School and Linslade School, which are both part of The Chiltern Learning Trust, also had staff members on strike. At Linslade School, there was a partial opening. Years 7 and 8 studied online at home, whilst Years 5 and 6 were in school learning. Cedars Upper School was open to all students.

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of the Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “Each of our schools has made its own plan for the day and communicated this in advance to parents and carers. This plan has the safety and well-being of their school pupils at its core and was developed following consultation with union representatives and colleagues across the Trust. Each of our schools has done everything it can to ensure an enriching day of education is given to all pupils whether they be in school or learning remotely at home.”