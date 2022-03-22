Leighton-Linslade schools raise impressive £2,000 to support Ukrainians

Leighton-Linslade schools joined forces to raise an impressive £2,000 and help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

"Moved by the plight in Ukraine and the impact on families", a group of Linslade Middle School students decided they wanted to raise awareness about the crisis and show support for the victims of the war.

The whole school was behind them and organised a non-uniform day, making contact with Leighton Middle School to see if they could help the appeal, too.

Linslade Middle School pupils.

Pupils were asked to bring in a voluntary donation of £1 and dress in the colours of the Ukrianian flag - blue and yellow - as well as white to represent peace.

Phil Stock, deputy headteacher at Linslade Middle School said: "We were proud to partner with Leighton Middle and show solidarity with victims in Ukraine.

"We continue to discuss the situation and ensure our epic learners have an insight into the wider world to ensure they are prepared to be responsible global citizens in the future.

"A big thank you to families from across the town who have supported this appeal."

Leighton Middle School pupils.

Georgina Fitton, assistant headteacher at Leighton Middle School, told the LBO: "Many pupils and families within the local community were extremely keen to show their support for the Ukraine during the current crisis.

"As a result, on Monday, March 7, we joined together with Linslade School by inviting pupils and staff to dress in yellow, blue, or white to show solidarity.

"Yellow and blue are representative of the Ukrainian flag whilst white was worn to symbolise peace.

"In addition, pupils were asked to bring in a voluntary £1 donation for the British Red Cross.

Leighton Middle School pupils.

"Overwhelmingly, the pupils at Leighton Middle School raised £1,176 meaning a combined total of over £2,000 was raised between both schools.