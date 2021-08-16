Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor urges public to remain vigilant about Covid-19 after death of brother

A Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor who lost her older brother to Covid-19, despite him being double vaccinated, is urging the public to remain vigilant about the virus.

Former mayor Cllr Karen Cursons, 57, paid tribute to her late sibling James Bell who died on July 10 after a short battle in Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Cllr Cursons is hoping that James’s story will encourage people to keep washing their hands, wearing masks, and - most importantly - to have the vaccination. Although some people may still get Covid despite having their vaccinations, the effects should be less severe in most cases.

Cllr Karen Cursons. Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council. Leighton Buzzard market cross. Photo: Jane Russell.

Cllr Cursons, who recovered from the virus recently after also having had both jabs, told the LBO: “James was 63 and would have been 64 next month.

“I’m not trying to preach to anybody,

“I just want people to think again about the virus, think about what it does to people, because my family and I miss my brother terribly.

“He wasn’t just a number, he was a human being, and a much-loved brother, father, uncle and grandfather.”

James had received his two vaccinations before becoming poorly, and had also been diagnosed with dementia.

He was admitted to hospital on July 8 due to difficulty breathing, but lost his fight after only two days.

Cllr Cursons said: “He was at home and wasn’t feeling well. My niece who’s a nurse called an ambulance which took him straight away [on the Thursday] and he died on the Saturday. That’s how quick it was.

“I had seen him a couple of weeks previous. He was in good spirits - cheeky!

“I normally go up once a year to see him in Scotland, but I didn’t go up last year because of Covid.

“He normally jokes, ‘What’s she coming up for, I’m in trouble!’ but this time he said he ‘couldn’t wait to see me’; he was being lovely.

“I’m just glad I got to spend time with him. That’s really important to me.”

Cllr Cursons wishes to remind people that Covid can still make you feel very poorly even if you have had had both vaccinations.

Describing herself as someone who normally “rushes around Leighton Buzzard”, the virus left Cllr Cursons lethargic and lying in bed.

Thankfully, she is feeling better now, but is determined to remind others about its dangers.

Cllr Cursons concluded: “I want people to think again about the consequences and impact it has on other people.

“If the government says you ‘can’t do this’ until you have had the vaccine, it’s not about control, it’s about protecting you from the virus.

“I want people to really think again about the consequences and impact it has on other people.

“I’m going to miss James being his cheeky self. I miss his smile, and I can’t bring that back.”