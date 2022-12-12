Leighton-Linslade unites to support homeless and needy this Christmas and into new year

The seminar explored how to deliver "front-line support for those in need of warmth, food, and security". Image: Churches Together.

On Monday, December 5, Mayor Councillor Farzana Kharawala attended the talk at St Barnabas Church Hall, along with representatives of agencies working with the town's poor, homeless and disadvantaged. During the event, attendees explored how they could liaise and co-operate to provide the most effective support to the community, and the group will meet again in the new year to continue to reach out to the needy.

Chris Lowe, of Churches Together, said: "A gratifying number of members of the public also attended and contributed to the lively and constructive discussions and suggestions as to how the various groups and organisations can liaise and co-operate to ensure that the needy receive effective support, free at the point of delivery.

"These ideas ranged from the production of maps and posters advising potential users of the location and opening hours of Warm Space providers, Food Banks, and other services, through to a continuing need for a Leighton-Linslade Hub and youth activity facilities."

The meeting was facilitated by Fr Noel McGeeney, Kathy Keeley, and Chris Lowe on behalf of Leighton-Linslade Churches Together. As well as representatives of the hard-working local volunteer agencies, Citizens’ Advice, the Salvation Army and other churches in the area, the seminar was attended by a representative of the nationwide homeless referral charity, NOAH Enterprises, the recently appointed Leighton-Linslade community agent, Caroline Whitelegge, and PC Chris Owens of the Community Policing team.

Chris explained: "PC Owens gave a very succinct outline of the problems of crime relating to the increase in poverty levels; in particular those associated with drug abuse. The point was made at the start of the presentations that the meeting was completely non-political, and non-religious. Who and/or what circumstances had caused the increase in cost of living and poverty was irrelevant. The purpose of the meeting was to lay foundations for inter-agency co-operation. Apportioning blame for the current economic and social problems were not the issue; the issue was to soften the effects of the cost of living crisis on the people of Leighton-Linslade."

The meeting closed on a high note, with an almost unanimous agreement to meet again in the New Year and to ensure that the momentum generated at this very successful start is carried on whilst ever the needy and vulnerable need help, especially as some people may be sadly be feeling "too ashamed" to reach out at present.

Chris concluded: "There was a central theme running through the team discussions and the general open forum that the actual levels of poverty in the local population may actually be worse than the statistics from Central Beds Council show, as many of those newly affected by a massive cut in their living standards may be too proud or ashamed to admit to needing help. In this regard, it was felt that publicity for the support available should be targeted to reassure those in need of it, and that the materials should be displayed in shops, surgeries, churches and public buildings throughout the area."