Leighton-Linslade will not enter Anglia in Bloom next year after 'demoralising' experience

Leighton-Linslade Town Council will not be entering the RHS Anglia in Bloom next year, following a "demoralising" experience in 2022.

Councillors made the decision not to continue with the competition in 2023 after volunteers were left "disappointed with a Silver Gilt" and feeling that they had been treated "unfairly". Instead of entering, the council is now planning to hold a day of celebration, which could also include other groups and areas not previously featured.

A town council spokesman said: “For next year at least, it was agreed that a day of local celebration would be held instead of entering the annual Anglia in Bloom competition. [It was] accepted that this would better recognise the work of its volunteers who, through their endeavours, make a meaningful contribution toward environmental and floral improvements.

Leighton-Linslade in Bloom.

"Both new and well-established projects can be recognised and volunteers thanked without the time constraints of being formally judged. The pressure of competition is removed and volunteers can return to their original vision of improving their local environment. The decision should be seen as a positive one for the parish”.

The town had received Gold awards in recent years, but volunteers claim that the reasons for being marked down in 2022 have not been fully explained. They also raised issues with the judging process.

Speaking at the meeting, Rosie Palmer, leader of the Friends of Leighton-Linslade In Bloom Gardening Group, said: "The judges visited on the hottest day of the year. By the end of our route, we arrived at the High Street on Market Day. They only wanted to get into the shade and complete the walk as quickly as possible. This restricted their view of the High Street."

Other reasons Mrs Palmer raised at the meeting included a dislike of the competition's 'virtual awards', as sending in photos "seems so easy to cheat". She also claimed that the points category had changed to favour the 'environment' and 'community' – two of the town's strengths – yet Leighton-Linslade faired worse in 2022.

Mrs Palmer added: "The judges report leaves questions to be answered. The points for improvement are debatable." She also claimed that the council was seeking further clarity on a number of other issues.

Mrs Palmer concluded: "It is quite demoralising as a volunteer to go through the experience we had this year. Do we still want to enter Anglia in Bloom against this background? Many towns and cities over recent years have dropped out..."

In the future, the town council will decide whether it will enter the 2024 competition.

An Anglia in Bloom spokeswoman said that it had been in contact with Leighton-Linslade Town Council and answered all the queries that had been raised.

