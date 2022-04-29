Leighton-Linslade's Carnival Court will be chosen at special disco next Saturday

Boys and girls in Years 5 to 8 are invited to the Royal British Legion Club, West Street, from 4pm - 6pm for a chance to win a place on the Royalty float.

The theme for this year's carnival is musicals and the procession will take place on July 9.

Chairman of Leighton-Linslade Carnival, Mark Freeman, told the LBO: "The judges for the selection are Cllr Farzana Kharawala – Town Mayor, Samantha – principal of Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard, and Sue Humphrey – Mrs Crown and Glory Bedfordshire.

Leighton-Linslade Carnival 2021. Photo: June Essex.

"This is not a 'beauty contest'. We are looking for youngsters who have a love of their community and want to be part of the longest running community event as we celebrate our 61st modern carnival."

The procession will start in Mentmore Road and finish in Parsons Close, visiting many parts of Linslade and Leighton Buzzard along the way.

In Parsons Close Recreation Ground there will be an arena with local groups showcasing their talents, charity and trade stalls, inflatables, children’s’ rides, ice creams and refreshments.

A carnival spokesperson added: "The procession collectors will be very happy to take any donations that people are able to make, which then gets passed onto many local community groups and charities."

Last year, the procession was led by the Senior Princess Poppy Freeman and Princess Charlotte Cox, who were selected for 2020 but did not have the opportunity to perform.