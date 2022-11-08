Leighton-Linslade's independent businesses put on map in 'Small Business Saturday' tour

Leighton-Linslade's independent businesses will be put on the map for 'Small Business Saturday'.

Marking ten years of the UK campaign, the tour will arrive in Leighton Buzzard on November 25, and will visit businesses across the town, spotlighting local owners and community leaders via social media interviews. Local entrepreneurs from across the area are being encouraged to sign up and get involved.

“We are so excited to be visiting small businesses in Leighton Buzzard and across the UK, as we count down to Small Business Saturday on 3rd December,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK. "This year’s campaign is all about shining a light on the nation’s fantastic small firms and showing them some major love, at a time when many are facing a lot of challenges. I would encourage all small businesses across Bedfordshire to get involved, whether it is in person or online.”

Small Business Saturday. Right: Leighton Buzzard market cross. Image: Small Business Saturday/Jane Russell

There will be opportunities for owners to take advantage of Small Business Saturday’s free business support during November. Virtual workshops and webinars on a range of business topics will be offered each day, as well as free one-to-one mentoring.

Chris Sims, managing director of Small and Medium Enterprise at BT, said: “We are delighted to be supporting it again this year, bringing insight from both our BT Skills for Tomorrow offering, as well as our new Digital Marketing Hub. Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which "celebrates small business success" and "encourages consumers to shop local".

A Small Business Saturday spokesman added: "With sustainability and energy saving high on the agenda for small firms, ‘The Tour’ features a fleet of environmentally friendly vehicles - including an electric van and ‘delivery style’ push bike."