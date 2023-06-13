Residents say the scheme will dominate the landscape

More than 130 objections have been received for the plans by Abraham Investments Ltd to build five business/ industrial/ distribution warehouses on land south of Chartmoor Road.

Residents in new-build housing living nearby have raised concerns about its proximity to their homes - particularly those in Hadrian Crescent - as well as claims of noise and dust pollution.

One resident said the plans show the new development would run continually and that the units would tower over the houses.

“No thought or care has been given by the developer towards the relationship between the residential and the industrial units. The design has been based solely on maximising the number of units,” they said.

“The outlook from the rear of most properties on Hadrian Crescent will be affected detrimentally by the scale and height of the new buildings which will tower of the residences and their amenity space.”

They also said Central Bedfordshire Council’s own tree and landscape officer had stated concerns over a lack of a landscaping buffer between the proposed site and the residential area.

The plans had been resubmitted to CBC in July last year after previously being withdrawn by the developer. Critics say there are very few changes in the new proposal.

Central Bedfordshire and Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor, Amanda Dodwell, told the LBO last year she thought the scheme was “overbearing”.

"It is at the bottom of the gardens of properties on Hadrian Crescent, and I am concerned this could lead to a similar situation as we have seen with the commercial buildings on Clipstone Park.

"However, due to this site being already designated as employment land, there are unlikely to be sufficient grounds to refuse permission. Therefore I am looking for mitigations to address these issues.”

Abraham Investments Ltd has told the LBO: "The proposed development is on zoned industrial land, which it has been for decades, long before any housing scheme was drawn up, in addition the development 'fills in the gap' between industrial units along Chartmoor Road.