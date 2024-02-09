Leighton's historic Globe Inn faces flooding for the second time this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Globe Inn spokesperson said: “Unfortunately our car park has been flooded following heavy rainfall. The pub is open for guests as usual but we are advising they arrive on foot as the car park is currently out of use. We also urge customers to leave access down the hill and along the towpath clear for emergency vehicles.

"We can confirm that there is no damage to the inside of the building and we have worked hard to keep any disruption to a minimum. We will keep our customers updated on this.”

The pub was forced to close its doors only last month after heavy rain meant a temporary shutdown.

The flooding outside the entrance. Picture: Craig Sweetman

Manager Jo Foster told customers via FB that dirty, muddy water had come into one section of the pub and also entered the cellar and outside kitchen storage areas.

A government statement this morning (February 9) said river levels were beginning to drop, but flooding was expected and may continue into the weekend.

Areas most at risk are Globe Lane in Leighton Buzzard, Stapleford Mill, Bragenham Side in Stoke Hammond and Mill Lane in Great Brickhill.

Further light rainfall is expected over the next 12 hours, which will keep river levels high.