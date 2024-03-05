Leisure centre colleagues to tackle triathlon challenge for Dementia UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The nine colleagues work for leading leisure operator Everyone Active, which runs five leisure sites in Central Bedfordshire on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

They will work together to complete an 80km swim, 250km bike and 100km run across five sites, utilising the gym and swim facilities. Starting at Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre, the colleagues will then head to Flitwick Leisure Centre, Houghton Regis Leisure Centre and The Dunstable Centre before finishing at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre.

The challenge will be undertaken by contract manager Gary Foley, general managers Phillip Rose (Saxon), Gemma Garner-Higgins (Flitwick), Gareth Hunt (Houghton Regis), Rob Webb (Dunstable) and Jason Lombard (Tiddenfoot), contract operations manager Jody Woodfield, GP exercise referral coordinator Jacqui Ryan and contract maintenance manager Rambhai Godhania.

The Everyone Active team will take on a charity triathlon

Donation buckets and QR codes will be available on the day so people are able to give to Everyone Active’s charity partner, Dementia UK. In addition, people can donate via a JustGiving page here

Around 944,000 people in the UK are living with dementia. Dementia UK supports a network of Admiral Nurses who provide free, specialist advice, support and understanding to anyone affected by the condition, wherever it is needed through its dedicated helpline, and also at clinics and services throughout the community.

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Gary Foley, said: “We are really looking forward to the triathlon and raising as much money as possible for a fantastic cause. It will be a physically testing day but I’m sure our team spirit and support from the public will pull us through.

“Knowing the difference that donations will make will keep us going when we are approaching the tougher latter stages of the challenge. We hope people in the local community will give generously to support Dementia UK.”