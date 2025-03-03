Licence to thrill at Leighton Linslade Community Recognition Awards

Daniel Craig, Jaws, and OddJob lookalikes entertained guests at the Royal British Legion on February 8, as the community gathered together to honour people who have made a difference in the town.
All money raised at the event will go to the Leighton-Linslade Carnival Court, and a charity called Streetz, which helps to house unprivileged young adults.
Awards organiser, Susan Humphrey, said: "The event is all about the individuals in our community that go far and beyond for others or give up their time to support local organisations – such as volunteering at a local charity shop, or a local buisness supporting the carnival.
"It may be someone who has great customer service skills or a neighbour that’s kindly helped another."
Susan, who holds the title of Classic Endeavour UK Bedfordshire Finalist at the Crown and Glory UK pageants, founded the awards as part of her duties to help the community.
The first awards night was held in 2022 at Brooklands Club, and she described this year's event as "yet another great success".
Susan added: "The highlight of the event had to be how not just an individual or organisation celebrating their own awards and achievements, but how everyone in the room celebrated each other."
The winners were as follows:
Community Fundraiser Award:
Graham Munt and Gina Munt
Community Family Fundraiser Award:
Clive and Jo Munt
Craig and Lyn Munt
Mark Munt
Mandy Phippard
Malcom Munt
Community Volunteer Award:
Theresa and Dave Moore
Gill and Clive Forsyth
Carol Attreed
Community Sponsorship Award:
Brian Currie
Community Customer Service Award:
Gill Richards (Morrisons)
Annette Cadet (Morrisons)
Lesley (Sailsbury House Surgery)
Community Pride Award:
Chrissie Lowen
Community Young Charity Volunteer Award:
Selena Schiopu
Community Care Home Chef Award:
Steven Eppy
Community Organic Hair Salon Award:
Gennaro Borrelli
Stacey Lynch
Leanne Jordan
Gisella Walden
Community Influencer Award:
Gennaro Borrelli
Community Events Award:
Leighton-Linslade Carnival Committee
Community Neighbourhood Award:
Jason Ayris
Amanda Rigby
Community Entertainment Award:
Fiona Harrison
Community Paramedic Award:
Stuart Clark
Community RBL Fundraiser Award:
Stuart Clark
Community Small Family Business Award:
Billie Littlechild
Benjamin Di Gennaro
Community Care Home Carer Award:
Tracey McRae
Community Best Taxi Service Award:
UCarsGo
Enamur Rahman
Community Childminder Award:
Kelly Hill
Marc Hill
Community Gold Award:
Leighton-Linslade Carnival Committee
Community Platinum Award:
Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy
Female Best Dressed Winner:
Danni Eppy
Male Best Dressed Winner:
Peter May
Susan would like to say a special thank you to: the mayor of Leighton-Linslade David Bligh, Councillor Louise O’Riordan, Enamur Rahman, Jason Ayris, Joseph Khalaf, Julie Dalton, host Fay Barnett, Morrisons, John Evans and team at Eagle Graphics, Sarah Dumitru, The Royal British Legion (and to Shannon, Maddie and staff), to the event’s very kind “last minute sponsor”, and to her husband, Graham, for all his support and organisation.
She concluded: “Leighton-Linslade Community Recognition Awards are looking for businesses to help sponsor the event. Anyone wishing to assist with this please contact the Leighton Buzzard Observer with details to pass on to me.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.