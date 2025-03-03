Licence to thrill at Leighton Linslade Community Recognition Awards

Daniel Craig, Jaws, and OddJob lookalikes entertained guests at the Royal British Legion on February 8, as the community gathered together to honour people who have made a difference in the town.

All money raised at the event will go to the Leighton-Linslade Carnival Court, and a charity called Streetz, which helps to house unprivileged young adults.

Awards organiser, Susan Humphrey, said: "The event is all about the individuals in our community that go far and beyond for others or give up their time to support local organisations – such as volunteering at a local charity shop, or a local buisness supporting the carnival.

"It may be someone who has great customer service skills or a neighbour that’s kindly helped another."

Susan, who holds the title of Classic Endeavour UK Bedfordshire Finalist at the Crown and Glory UK pageants, founded the awards as part of her duties to help the community.

The first awards night was held in 2022 at Brooklands Club, and she described this year's event as "yet another great success".

Susan added: "The highlight of the event had to be how not just an individual or organisation celebrating their own awards and achievements, but how everyone in the room celebrated each other."

The winners were as follows:

Community Fundraiser Award:

Graham Munt and Gina Munt

Community Family Fundraiser Award:

Clive and Jo Munt

Craig and Lyn Munt

Mark Munt

Mandy Phippard

Malcom Munt

Community Volunteer Award:

Theresa and Dave Moore

Gill and Clive Forsyth

Carol Attreed

Community Sponsorship Award:

Brian Currie

Community Customer Service Award:

Gill Richards (Morrisons)

Annette Cadet (Morrisons)

Lesley (Sailsbury House Surgery)

Community Pride Award:

Chrissie Lowen

Community Young Charity Volunteer Award:

Selena Schiopu

Community Care Home Chef Award:

Steven Eppy

Community Organic Hair Salon Award:

Gennaro Borrelli

Stacey Lynch

Leanne Jordan

Gisella Walden

Community Influencer Award:

Gennaro Borrelli

Community Events Award:

Leighton-Linslade Carnival Committee

Community Neighbourhood Award:

Jason Ayris

Amanda Rigby

Community Entertainment Award:

Fiona Harrison

Community Paramedic Award:

Stuart Clark

Community RBL Fundraiser Award:

Stuart Clark

Community Small Family Business Award:

Billie Littlechild

Benjamin Di Gennaro

Community Care Home Carer Award:

Tracey McRae

Community Best Taxi Service Award:

UCarsGo

Enamur Rahman

Community Childminder Award:

Kelly Hill

Marc Hill

Community Gold Award:

Leighton-Linslade Carnival Committee

Community Platinum Award:

Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy

Female Best Dressed Winner:

Danni Eppy

Male Best Dressed Winner:

Peter May

Susan would like to say a special thank you to: the mayor of Leighton-Linslade David Bligh, Councillor Louise O’Riordan, Enamur Rahman, Jason Ayris, Joseph Khalaf, Julie Dalton, host Fay Barnett, Morrisons, John Evans and team at Eagle Graphics, Sarah Dumitru, The Royal British Legion (and to Shannon, Maddie and staff), to the event’s very kind “last minute sponsor”, and to her husband, Graham, for all his support and organisation.

She concluded: “Leighton-Linslade Community Recognition Awards are looking for businesses to help sponsor the event. Anyone wishing to assist with this please contact the Leighton Buzzard Observer with details to pass on to me.”

1 . Community Neighbour and Helper Award Jason Ayris, winner of the Community Neighbour and Helper Award, with mayor of Leighton-Linslade David Bligh, mayor of Dunstable Louise O’Riordan, and Susan Humphrey. Photo: Sue Humphrey Photo Sales

2 . Community Fundraiser Award Graham Munt, of Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy, winner of the Community Fundraiser Award, with mayor of Leighton-Linslade David Bligh. Photo: Sue Humphrey Photo Sales

3 . Community Fundraiser Award Graham and Gina Munt, winners of the Community Fundraiser Award, with mayor of Leighton-Linslade David Bligh, mayor of Dunstable Louise O’Riordan and Sue Humphrey. Photo: Sue Humphrey Photo Sales

4 . Winners assemble! A group photo of all the winners, which includes: The Dunstable & Leighton Buzzard Truck Convoy, Clive and Jo Munt, Craig and Lynn Munt, Mandy, Mark Munt, Theresa and Dave Moore, Malcom Munt, Gill and Clive Forsyth, Brian Currie, Gill Richard, Annette Cadet, Chrissie Lowden, Selena Schiopu, Steven Eppy, and the Leighton-Linslade Carnival Committee: Mark Freeman, Peter May, Amanda White, Kathy Keeley, Jason Ayris, Amanda Rigby, Stuart Clark. Photo: Sue Humphrey Photo Sales