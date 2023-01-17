A Leighton Buzzard charity trustee has published a new book which promises to make readers chuckle.

Harry Sear, trustee of Reclaim Life, has penned 'Limericks, Laughter and Inspiration', the proceeds of which will support people's mental health – and help to put a smile back on their faces, too. LBO readers may remember Harry, whom during 2021, challenged himself to write 100 limericks in 100 days to help the charity support people with depression and anxiety.

Harry said: "In April 2021, motivated by the '100 Challenge' of Captain Sir Tom Moore, and to raise funds for the wellbeing charity Reclaim Life, I set about writing 100 limericks in 100 days, on a Facebook fundraising page, most days adding a joke and an inspirational quotation.

New book: Limericks, Laughter and Inspiration, and right, Harry Sear. Images: Harry Sear.

"After completing the challenge and raising over £1,250, it seemed natural to put the material into this book. Many thanks to my talented friend Tash Mok who has drawn the illustrations and granddaughter Marley Bodhani for her computer skills."

He added: "The book is perfect to brighten your day or to give as a present."

Reclaim Life provides free, one-to-one, therapeutic coaching to people suffering from any type of emotional distress including anxiety, panic attacks, insomnia, depression, low self-esteem, anger, addictions, trauma and more.