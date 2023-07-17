Linslade Canal Festival set to return next weekend - with traditional crafts and working boats

Get along to the Canal festival next week

Linslade’s ever popular Canal Festival returns next weekend, with fun for all the family.

The one-day festival at Tiddenfoot Waterside Park, which is being held on July 29, celebrates and highlights canal life, conservation, the countryside and traditional rural crafts.

This year’s Canal Festival will feature traditional craft demonstrators including stick makers, skep builders and wood carvers who will share their skills with visitors while local charities will be on hand to educate and inform visitors about their work within the natural environment.

Along the tow-path, those attending can delight in the many working, trade and pleasure boats that join the event. Trade boats offer the chance to purchase handmade items and canal themed memorabilia whilst the historic working boats provide a glimpse into the past and the workings behind the canal in yesteryear.

Entertainment throughout the day includes local choirs Mamma Voices, Open Voices & Rising Voices, Wayland Smithy, Hemlock Morris, Sam & Ana, Andy Smythe and Leannán with more to be confirmed in the paddocks area. Alongside the musical entertainment, hand and artisan crafters will be sharing the tricks of the trades in the craft tent and a traditional hand-turned funfair will provide entertainment for younger visitors.