Linslade church was bathed in red light last night - here's why
The tower was lit up for Red Wednesday (November 20) – to raise awareness of the suffering of people facing repression because of their faith.
Alan Gregory Clayton Smith, Bishop of St Albans, explained: “Throughout the world, millions of people endure unimaginable hardship simply because of their faith. From discrimination and social exclusion to violence, imprisonment, and even death, the persecution of individuals for their beliefs is a global crisis. As Christians, we are called to respond to this suffering with compassion, solidarity, and action, bearing witness to God’s love for all people and shining a light on the injustices faced by the persecuted.”
The church is also due to mark Contemporary Martyrs Day (February 15) and the UN International Day for Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief (August 22).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.