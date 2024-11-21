Linslade church was bathed in red light last night - here's why

St Barnabas lit up for Red Wednesday. Picture: Michael Woodhouse, Churchwarden for St. Barnabas and St. Mary's Linslade

If you spotted a red glow around Saint Barnabas Church in Linslade last night and feared the worst, don’t panic, it wasn’t a fire!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tower was lit up for Red Wednesday (November 20) – to raise awareness of the suffering of people facing repression because of their faith.

Alan Gregory Clayton Smith, Bishop of St Albans, explained: “Throughout the world, millions of people endure unimaginable hardship simply because of their faith. From discrimination and social exclusion to violence, imprisonment, and even death, the persecution of individuals for their beliefs is a global crisis. As Christians, we are called to respond to this suffering with compassion, solidarity, and action, bearing witness to God’s love for all people and shining a light on the injustices faced by the persecuted.”

The church is also due to mark Contemporary Martyrs Day (February 15) and the UN International Day for Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief (August 22).