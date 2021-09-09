Linslade fishermen step in to save two abandoned domestic ducks at beauty spot

Four domestic ducks were abandoned at Tiddenfoot Waterside Park in Linslade resulting in the death of two the birds, while the other two were rescued by fishermen.

The dead birds, which didn't have the instincts to survive in the wild, were killed by mink - but the two remaining were rescued by fishermen who were staying at the location and are now being cared for by the RSPCA.

A man was spotted abandoning the domestic Aylesbury/Pekin cross ducks just before midnight on July 25 at the beauty spot.

Fisherman saved two of the ducks

The fishermen - Dion Stephen Powell, Harry Jobling, Paul Sainsbury, and Michael Hostettler - managed to save one of the injured birds and called the RSPCA for help.

When RSPCA animal rescue officer Jane Folly arrived she set about rescuing the remaining live bird - however as the fisherman had waders on, they went into the water and retrieved the final duck.

The injured duck and the other live duck were collected by Jane and were taken to RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Centre in Quainton for care.

The pair have been named Frieda and Geraldine. Geraldine was the one with the wounds to head/neck and left thigh - her injuries were treated by a vet and now she has recovered the pair are now available for rehoming.

Frieda and Geraldine

Jane said: “We are very grateful to the fisherman for saving two of the birds - they were just so helpful and did all they could to keep the birds safe.

“I am pleased to report that both birds are doing well and are recovering thanks to the care of the staff at Blackberry Farm.

“It’s really sad that someone decided to abandon these beautiful birds instead of asking for help.

“As they are domestic birds they just wouldn’t stand a chance in the wild as they just don’t have the right instincts which a wild bird would have.

“Sadly two were quickly attacked and killed.

“We are appealing for information to find the person who abandoned these birds and would ask anyone with information to call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.