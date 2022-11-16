Linslade Lower School creates beautiful poppy display to honour war heroes on Armistice Day
Children at Linslade Lower School took part in the two minute silence on Armistice Day to remember brave soldiers who died in battle.
By Jo Robinson
The pupils were proud to have created a beautiful display of poppies, while on the Friday, children from nursery and reception classes walked to the War Memorial in Mentmore Road Park and left a wreath that they had made.
Headteacher Hazel Farlam, said: "The children behaved wonderfully and were very respectful of the moment. They observed the two minute silence very maturely."