Youngsters at a Linslade school have been enjoying swimming lessons every day for the first two weeks of term.

Linslade Lower school on Leopold Road, hired a pool from Milton Keynes based company, Sporty Scholars to help the children develop water skills.

The pool is in a covered, secure marquee and heated between 26-32 degrees. The lessons are taught by experienced and qualified swim instructors with no more than 15 children being taught at any one time. There is also a full time lifeguard on duty at all times the pool is being used.

The aim of the lessons are to develop the children’s water confidence and improve their swimming technique. Headteacher, Hazel Farlam, said: “It has been wonderful to see their confidence grow. Having the pool on site has meant the children have not had to travel for each session. All the children from Year 1 to Year 4 have developed their skills and had lots of fun!”

One of the children said: “Using the pool has helped me develop my confidence and skills. The instructor is in the water with us and is really kind.”

Another added: “I can stand up and touch the bottom of the pool. The lessons are lots of fun!”

Families of pupils at the school and the school’s PTA donated £2,000 to help make sure the lessons went ahead.