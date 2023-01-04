Linslade nursery welcomes Good Ofsted rating after 'tougher post pandemic inspection process'

A Linslade nursery has welcomed a Good rating from Ofsted – despite dropping from Outstanding following a "tougher post-pandemic inspection process."

Cedars Day Nursery, Mentmore Road, was rated Good in all assessment areas, including: the quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management. Boasting a strong track record, the nursery was last inspected in 2017 when it received a rating of Outstanding in all areas, having been previously judged as Good in 2013.

A nursery spokeswoman said: "The subsequent ‘Good’ Ofsted rating was welcomed as it follows changes to the Statutory Early Years Foundation Stage framework, a new tougher post-pandemic Ofsted inspection process, and the resulting impact on children’s development following Covid lockdowns."

Image: Cedars Day Nursery.

Manager Emma Brodigan said: "We are studying the report carefully as part of our ongoing commitment to evaluate and improve, whenever possible, the quality of our provision to ensure that each and every one of our children realises their full potential and has the best possible nursery experience. The pursuit of excellence was recognised by the inspector who noted the opportunities given to the staff team to enhance their professional development with bespoke, Princess Royal Award-winning training."

The report found children's behaviour was "exemplary" and noted that staff were "good role models for children, with "high expectations for their behaviour". Inspectors were also impressed by the children's independence, commenting that babies learn to feed themselves with spoons, while older children serve their own snacks and meals.

It states: "The manager and staff team create an ambitious curriculum for all children. A robust settling-in policy ensures that key persons gather information on what children can already do, and what they need to do next. They ensure children have opportunities to develop their natural curiosity."

Inspectors also praised the nursery's outdoor learning spaces, which provide "a wide range of learning opportunities", including a pond area to learn about wildlife. Meanwhile, transitions are "well supported" throughout the nursery and children "develop a love of books".

The report added: "Parents are highly complimentary of the nursery. They talk about the, 'kind and friendly nature of the staff team' and how happy their children are."