Olaf Falafel with Year 2 children collecting their signed copies of Blobfish

Southcott Lower School in Linslade welcomed children’s author Olaf Falafel as it celebrated retaining its ‘Good’ Ofsted rating following the latest inspection.

The Ofsted inspector said the school continues to be a ‘good’ school and praised leaders for a well-designed curriculum and ensuring reading is a key priority.

He also said activities are designed to develop pupils’ sense of awe and wonder.

It’s fitting, therefore, that the school welcomed author Olaf Falafel to talk to the children about being a writer, illustrator, comedian, football coach and dad.

Falafel, from Luton, has written many children’s books including Old McDonald Heard a Parp and most recently the Trixie Pickle Art Avenger collection.

The author said it was great to spend time in the school: “It’s a lovely school and you can really tell the children have a love of reading, I’ve spent all morning with pupils here and they’ve been really interested in how I write and illustrate my books.”

The Trixie Pixie collection of books is all about a girl who rights wrongs through the power of art. The morning was a wonderful way to inspire pupils and promote the school’s key aim of developing kind and happy people who show resilience in the face of challenge.

Headteacher, Sarah Laundy said it was great to have the writer in school, especially after the success of the Ofsted result. She said: “We really prioritise the development of the whole child at Southcott, which was recognised by the Ofsted inspector when he visited in March.

“It’s also nice to have such a glowing evaluation of our wonderful teachers, whom the report highlighted as having strong subject knowledge and supporting pupils well.

“We’re happy that Ofsted recognised the children here are happy, inspired to learn and enjoy coming to school.”

The Ofsted report, published this month, took place in early March and the school retained its ‘Good’ rating from the previous inspection six years ago.

The report stated: “Southcott Lower School is a school where pupils are well cared for. It is a nurturing school. One parent, reflecting the view of others, stated, ‘We love it. You feel that you are part of the school.’

“Pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), rise to the challenge of high expectations that are set for them. Pupils enjoy lessons that are planned to create interest and ensure pupils know and remember more over time. Pupils stay focused and engaged during lessons.”

It added: “Bullying is a rare occurrence. Pupils understand what bullying is. They say bullying does not happen very often. Pupils are supported well. They trust staff to keep them safe. Pupils enjoy a range of opportunities to develop their wider interests. These include sports clubs, trips and visiting speakers. Guest scientists in the ‘Southcott Super Scientist’ project have inspired pupils to consider a career in the subject. Currently pupils have limited chances to develop their leadership skills.”

