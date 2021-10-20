Linslade School wants to show its caring side once again this Christmas

Linslade School is once again reaching out to the local community and taking part in a national initiative called Classroom to Care Homes.

It’s a project designed to encourage students to connect with residents and staff in local care homes by writing personalised, Christmas-themed letters to them.

Last year the school partnered with The Knolls Care Home, Leighton-Linslade Helping Hands and Central Bedfordshire Supported Accommodation in enabling over 160 handwritten letters to be delivered to local residents and staff.

Last year's visit to The Knolls

This year they want to expand to more local care homes and include Christmas cards designed by its pupils.

Martin Webb, of Leighton-Linslade Helping Hands, said in a letter written to students last year that: “Knowing that someone, especially a young person, has taken time to think about them and write a few encouraging words, will lift their spirits and help them get through the winter.

"So, you can be very proud of the time and effort you have put into these letters and we hope that knowing you have made so many lonely people happy for a while, will make you happy too."

Phil Stock, deputy headteacher at Linslade School said: “The school has a proud tradition of community engagement and we are absolutely determined not only to provide a first-rate education to students but also to support them in becoming active citizens serving their local community as they gain an insight into the wider world."

Classroom to Care Homes 2020