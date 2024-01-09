Linslade students to join poet and children’s author Michael Rosen at world’s biggest EdTech show

The pupils will join acclaimed poet and children’s author Michael Rosen to select the best EdTech solutions on display at Bett UK 2024

Pupils from Linslade Middle School have been chosen as judges at this year’s Kids Judge Bett – where more than than 60 children from 14 schools across the UK will cast their critical eyes over the latest, cutting-edge technologies at Bett UK 2024.

They will appear on stage with acclaimed poet and children’s author Michael Rosen to select the best EdTech solutions on display at the event.

The student judges, aged between seven and 13 years old, will take part in the competition to be held from January 24 to 26 at London’s ExCeL Centre.

Phil Stock, Head of School at Linslade Middle School, said: “Our epic students are so excited to be taking part in Kids Judge Bett. We have seen first-hand the positive impact that technology can have in the classroom, and look forward to exploring how Linslade can continue embracing innovative digital solutions with the potential to develop our ambitious curriculum, drive learning outcomes, and develop curiosity and creativity among our students.

"Kids Judge Bett is a unique and wonderful initiative that allows children to have their voices heard and, equally, I’m sure our students will have a brilliant time trying out all the tech and sharing their thoughts.”

Kids Judge Bett was devised in 2016 by Katy Potts, computing and online safety lead for schools at Islington Council, and has been run in partnership with the British Educational Suppliers Association (BESA) ever since.

Katy said: “Schools participating in the competition should expect a day packed with visits to exhibitor stands, hands-on demonstrations of the latest technology and learning resources and a fabulous awards ceremony to finish with Michael Rosen, which will see the winning companies crowned. I’d also like to thank all the schools that applied to take part. We are delighted to see so many new schools participating in our ninth edition of Kids Judge Bett.”

Following on from last year's tradition, the students themselves will announce the winners alongside acclaimed poet and children's author Michael Rosen.