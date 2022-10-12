Linslade's Cedars Upper School welcomes new headteacher to team

Linslade's Cedars Upper School has welcomed a new headteacher to its team.

Staff and pupils bid farewell to Steve Palmer as he took the decision to step down during the summer term.

The school then welcomed Mark Gibbs as acting headteacher, with Mr Gibbs also head of Linslade Middle School.

Mark Gibbs. Image: Chiltern Learning Trust.

Mr Gibbs said: “I am really pleased to be leading both schools, with the support of excellent Heads of School, staff team and community.

"As neighbouring and natural progressions for our community we have always worked very closely, but I hope this joint role will help to strengthen this further.

“Mr Palmer was a very well-liked and respected headteacher, and know there were many fond messages left for him when he stepped down last summer. We wish him the very best.

Advertisement

"The school has been left in a very strong position with the most recent GCSE and A Level results among the strongest in the county, and our recent open evening demonstrates how popular the school is with the local community.

“I look forward to working with both schools and the wider community to continue this success throughout this year.”

Mr Palmer was always proud of students' exam results and saw the school through the pandemic.

In a joint statement with Vandyke headteacher, Tim Carroll, during summer 2020, Mr Palmer said: "Following a year of unprecedented circumstances and disruption, our students, who have shown admirable resilience, have been awarded their A-level and BTEC results today.

Advertisement