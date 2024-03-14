Local school supports RBL

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week the Chairman of The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL accepted a cheque towards the Poppy Appeal. The cheque came from The Chiltern School, based in Houghton Regis.

The school is for youngsters between the ages of 3 to 19 with multiple educational needs. These may be Disabilities, Severe Learning Difficulties (SLD), Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulties (PMLD) and Autistic Spectrum Conditions (ASC) to name a few. The Head Teacher of the school, Lisa Leonard; leads a team of staff with all the skills and knowledge these students need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The students wanted to do something to support the Poppy Appeal. They chose to knit and crochet a selection of poppies. They then sold these poppies to family and friends to raise funds.

Selection of Students Poppies

The Leighton Buzzard Branch are really grateful to all the students for their efforts in raising funds and supporting the RBL.

A letter of gratitude was sent by the Branch to the school. We hope they continue to come up with future projects to support the Poppy Appeal.