News you can trust since 1861
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Locomotive returns to Leighton Buzzard railway for first time in over a decade

It will be at the gala on Sunday
By Lynn Hughes
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:59 BST- 2 min read
A treat for loco enthusiasts this weekendA treat for loco enthusiasts this weekend
A treat for loco enthusiasts this weekend

For the first time in more than a decade, 'Feanor', a 60S-class Motor Rail Simplex locomotive will haul passenger trains at the Leighton Buzzard Railway gala this Sunday, September 17.

Five different locomotives are in mainline action on the day, plus more shunting in the yard at Page's Park at a whole host of unusual diesel locomotives at Stonehenge Works site.

'Feanor' was built at the Motorail works in Bedford as a 50hp Dorman 3LA machine, and was delivered as a hire loco in 1956.

For loco fans – the engine was upgraded to 60hp with a Dorman 3LB engine, and became a resident of what was to become British Industrial Sands at Middleton (nr Kings Lynn) in 1964.

Most Popular

Transfer to the LBNGR came in 1980. No 18 'Feanor' was rebuilt with a larger cab and closed bonnet, with air brakes eventually fitted, enabling her to work mainline passenger trains.

The arrival of 4wDH “Beaudesert” on the LBNGR in 1999 with its 112hp capacity saw 'Feanor' relegated to secondary turns, especially Permanent Way jobs. Odd outings saw a few enjoy the immense noise this fine machine generates, usually accompanied by healthy ‘clag’!

Following an extensive overhaul by the 60S Group, final acceptance testing of 'Feanor' will be taking place at Stonehenge Works this Saturday, during the first day of the gala, in preparation for her mainline return.

A souvenir timetable is available at www.buzzrail.uk in which you can identify the services on which she will run.

'Feanor' will bring in the morning freight (and take it away in the evening), as well as running two passenger specials.

Related topics:Leighton Buzzard