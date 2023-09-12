A treat for loco enthusiasts this weekend

For the first time in more than a decade, 'Feanor', a 60S-class Motor Rail Simplex locomotive will haul passenger trains at the Leighton Buzzard Railway gala this Sunday, September 17.

Five different locomotives are in mainline action on the day, plus more shunting in the yard at Page's Park at a whole host of unusual diesel locomotives at Stonehenge Works site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

'Feanor' was built at the Motorail works in Bedford as a 50hp Dorman 3LA machine, and was delivered as a hire loco in 1956.

For loco fans – the engine was upgraded to 60hp with a Dorman 3LB engine, and became a resident of what was to become British Industrial Sands at Middleton (nr Kings Lynn) in 1964.

Transfer to the LBNGR came in 1980. No 18 'Feanor' was rebuilt with a larger cab and closed bonnet, with air brakes eventually fitted, enabling her to work mainline passenger trains.

The arrival of 4wDH “Beaudesert” on the LBNGR in 1999 with its 112hp capacity saw 'Feanor' relegated to secondary turns, especially Permanent Way jobs. Odd outings saw a few enjoy the immense noise this fine machine generates, usually accompanied by healthy ‘clag’!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following an extensive overhaul by the 60S Group, final acceptance testing of 'Feanor' will be taking place at Stonehenge Works this Saturday, during the first day of the gala, in preparation for her mainline return.

A souvenir timetable is available at www.buzzrail.uk in which you can identify the services on which she will run.