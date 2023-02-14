Love is in the air at Woburn Safari Park as animals and keepers celebrate Valentine's Day

Romance was on the menu for 19-year old Rothschild’s giraffe Casper and potential love interests Kimmy and Freya, as they shared a special moment over some delicious roses, butternut squash and sweet potato heart-shaped treats.

Jenny Fisher, senior keeper [pictured], said: “Casper has been incredibly successful in the past when it comes to the ladies, and we’re hoping that it’s something that we might be able to repeat again this year with Kimmy and Freya. It’s a case of wait and see for the next few months, but we’re hopeful and trying everything we can to help the breeding programme along.”