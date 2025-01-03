Lower school children sing to care home resident as she celebrates 104th birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A resident at a Leighton Buzzard care home had a special birthday when she was serenaded by lower school children.

Gwen was celebrating her 104th birthday at Elm Lodge when she was surprised by a special rendition of Happy Birthday, sung by youngsters from Linslade Lower School.

The fourth of five siblings, Gwen was born on December 14 1920, and raised in Harpenden.

And she says her long and happy life is down to good home cooking, which she learned from her mum – along with the occasional cheeky Mars bar chocolate!

While Gwen never married nor had children, she has lots of nieces and nephews – and great nieces and nephews – who all adore her.

An Elm Lodge spokesperson explained: “She has always loved children of all ages and so when we contacted Linslade Lower School to book their annual visit for the children to come and sing carols for our residents we asked them if they would please sing a happy birthday to Gwen which they were only too happy to do. Gwen said she was very touched by the gesture.

“We spoke about some of her memories, she in particular recalls looking after her mum and dad when they became old and frail, and getting drafted into a factory making resistors for Spitfires and other planes during the Second World War when she was 20 years old. She stayed at the factory for five years and rose from making the collars of the resistors to Inspector, ensuring the parts were completed and in good working order before they left the factory.”

Gwen added that getting her 100th birthday card from the late Queen Elizabeth II was a highlight of her life which “meant the world to her” as she was a big fan of the Queen.