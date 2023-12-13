File image of a person picking up a Christmas snowglobe. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

It's all happening in Cheddington next week as the Christmas Wonderland opens its door.

There is something for everyone at Cheddington Village Hall from the Magical Snow Globe, arts and crafts, slime making, gingerbread and festive biscuit decorating, an amazing experience to hold an owl, henna, nails painting, hair braiding, face painting, games and more.

There will also be a Christmas market with lots of stalls for everyone and treats such as mulled wine, prosecco, hot chocolate and marshmallows and mince pies to enjoy whilst listening to a band playing Christmas songs, and 60s, 70s and 80s music.