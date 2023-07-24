Central Bedfordshire Council has released plans for more than 250 road improvements across the borough in the next six months.

The Highways Annual Plan for 2023/24 includes road surfacing enhancements, pavement maintenance, drainage schemes, street lighting upgrades, rights of way and bridge works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over 30 schemes relate to road safety improvements, including speed reduction, traffic calming measures, and the provision of disabled parking bays.

Roadworks sign.

In Leighton Buzzard schemes include the resurfacing of Heath Road which was deferred from last year, design work on Duncombe Drive and its car park, and structural maintenance on the Leighton Buzzard by-pass. There will also be surface dressing on Linslade Road, Buckwood Lane in Studham and the entire length of Beech Road in Kensworth, also part of this may need resurfacing as well.

A council spokesman said: “We prioritise schemes by looking at the type and condition of the highway asset, such as the road or pavement, as well as the local infrastructure it supports such as emergency services, public transport facilities, education providers, town centres, visitor attractions, and employment hubs.

“In addition to carrying out the planned schemes, we'll continue to carry out reactive repairs for issues reported online via Fix My Street or identified through our regular inspection routes.

Advertisement

Advertisement