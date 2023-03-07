Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following collision near Woburn

A man had to be airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a road traffic collision.

At around 4.25pm on Friday (March 3), police were called to reports of a collision involving one car on Church Road, Potsgrove, from Woburn heading towards the general direction of the A5.

The silver Toyota Corolla had left the road and collided with a wooden fence, leaving the driver with serious injuries.

Emergency services attended and the driver, a man in his 30s from Luton, was flown to hospital where his injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Sergeant Timothy Davies from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this collision or the car involved in the run up to it.

“Any information you may have will help us to better understand what happened.”