Man arrested after armed police called to Leighton Buzzard town centre
He was arrested over suspicion of possession of imitation firearms
By News Team
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:11 BST
A man has been arrested under suspicion of possession of imitation firearms in Leighton Buzzard town centre last week.
Police have confirmed armed police were called to the incident in West Street near Arden House on Tuesday morning, June 27.
A police spokesman said: “We were called on Tuesday, June 27, at 10.30am to reports of a man stating he had a firearm.
“Officers attended and successfully detained the male. He was subsequently arrested under possession of imitation firearms.”