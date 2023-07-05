Man arrested after armed police called to Leighton Buzzard town centre

A man has been arrested under suspicion of possession of imitation firearms in Leighton Buzzard town centre last week.

Police have confirmed armed police were called to the incident in West Street near Arden House on Tuesday morning, June 27.

A police spokesman said: “We were called on Tuesday, June 27, at 10.30am to reports of a man stating he had a firearm.

Armed police responded to reports of a man carrying firearms