Appeal after knifepoint robbery in a Leighton Buzzard park

At around 9pm on Tuesday (23 May), a man was approached by two men in the park near the Leighton Buzzard Town Cricket club, Stanbridge Road.

The two men, both brandishing knives, proceeded to make threats before making off with the victim’s jacket.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the suspects is described as white, while the other is believed to be black, both were wearing all black and balaclavas.

Detective Constable Monika Gladysz said: “This is a very scary incident for the victim and one that could have quickly escalated resulting in more serious consequences.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have seen the two men matching the description two men dressed in black around the area to please get in contact with us.”