A move to help encourage footfall to high street business on market days in Leighton Buzzard has been welcomed by community business support group LB First.

LB First has been meeting with the Leighton-Linslade Town Council and Central Bedfordshire Council to discuss ways to benefit both market traders and businesses after concerns were raised that markets stalls facing the street were impacting the visibility and accessibility of businesses along the high street.

Among options discussed were transparent backing for stalls and selling goods from both sides.

Gaps will now be appearing between stalls.

The group finally landed on the idea of spacing the stalls out, creating visibility and accessibility to High Street shops and businesses.

LB First founder Gennaro Borrelli said: “It will make it easier for people not only to see some of those businesses but to be able to cross and easily access the pavement side and those businesses.

“We’re grateful to the town council for taking into account small independent businesses and it’s a step in right direction to finding a compromise and solution.

“It’s too early to tell how well it will work but we’ll certainly monitor it and continue to have discussions.”

The discussions follow the closure of outlets, including Wilkos, HSBC and Barclays banks.

Salon-owner Gennaro added: “The economy outlook is tough, energy prices are going up again in January, it’s a tough trading period for anybody and we’ve seen a dip in footfall because of those closures. But we’re working together to create an environment for small businesses to thrive in and hopefully fill those spaces with new businesses.”

“We’re not anti-market or traders. We recognise the market is a very important part of our local economy and attracts lot of people to town centre and we want to strengthen, enhance and make it sustainable for everyone.”

