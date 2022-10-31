'Massive power outage' at Leighton Buzzard McDonald's forced restaurant to close
But it’s business as usual now
It’s business as usual at Leighton Buzzard McDonald's which has reopened following a "massive power outage".
At around 4.40pm yesterday (October 30), the fast food restaurant lost power throughout most of its site. Staff were left "incapable of taking any orders", while some employees had to work in the dark. The restaurant had no choice but to close and people were directed to the chain’s sister site at Hockliffe.
A McDonald's spokesman said: "On Sunday our Leighton Buzzard restaurant was forced to close due to power supply issues in the area. The restaurant reopened on Monday morning (October 31), and is now back to regular opening hours.”