Massive turnout for Rotary’s Platinum Jubilee Fayre in Leighton Buzzard

There was also the chance to witness the flypast of, the star of the show, a famous Spitfire from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which duly arrived as promised at 12.09pm precisely.

Rotary President Simon Marshall was joined at the opening ceremony by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mark Hardy, Mayor Farzana Kharawala, representatives of the twin towns Coulommier and Titisee-Neustadt and senior Rotary representatives from Beds/Bucks & Herts.

Local resident Fiona Harrison was on hand both before and after the official opening to kick off the High Street entertainment and large crowds gathered at the Market Cross stage to witness the variety of song and dance on offer throughout the day.

Photo: Tony Margiocchi

In the recreation ground proceedings got underway gently with Heath Band followed by the thrills and spills of Dangerous Steve and also the BMX Display Team who got the adrenaline pumping as the day gathered pace and other attractions took to the arena.

Sitting serenely amongst all of this was “The Prince of Whales”, the event’s own 18-metre reminder of one of the world’s most iconic creatures whose team on the day was able to share with hundreds of young people the perils of plastic in our oceans.

However, the real stars of the show were the community of Leighton Linslade who filled both the High Street and the recreation ground to support the various charities, explore the massive Army trucks, fire engine and games bus as well as tucking into the many food offerings and sampling Leighton Buzzard Brewery’s very own Platinum Pride Beer.

Head of the Leighton Buzzard Brewery, Mark Debrick, said: “Platinum Pride went down really well with all who drank it and the feedback we received was fantastic.”

Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Mr Marshall said: “Rotary are delighted and proud to have been able to deliver the Jubilee Fayre as part of the unique weekend of festivities that our community and the country are experiencing.

"We have all missed the May Fayre in the last two years as it heralds the start of summer and the end to the dark days of winter so, although a few weeks later, the Jubilee Fayre has been a milestone for many reasons.

“We sincerely hope everyone enjoyed the event and that by celebrating together we honoured a truly remarkably lady who has served our nation with such distinction for 70 years.”

> See four pages of photos from the fayre in the June 8 edition of the LBO.

Photo: Tony Margiocchi

> What did you think of the fayre? Email [email protected]

Photo: Tony Margiocchi