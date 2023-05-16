May Day Fayre in Leighton Buzzard raises more than £12k to help boost good causes

The May Day Fayre in Leighton Buzzard has helped raised more than £12k that will give good causes a boost.

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade, which organised the event, has already started supporting a number of charities that will help the local community – just 16 days after the event was held – and there are others in the pipeline.

The club heard at its business meeting on May 15 that the 2023 May Day Fayre recorded a surplus in excess of £12,000, which means local charities will soon be benefiting from the club’s support.

Rotarians at the May Fayre. PIC: Richard Hancock

Decisions were made at the meeting to make donations to MacMillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie and Prostate Cancer Support, support for the RAF Battle Britain Memorial Flight in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the Jubilee Fayre and the last two May Day Fayres, and of course continuing support to the towns food-banks.

Richard Johnson OBE said: “We are delighted that the fayre was both an entertainment and financial success with its benefit to the community being felt in various ways throughout the coming year.

"Rotary will be considering a number of local programs for support at its next finance meeting on June 6 so if you or someone you know has a project that might benefit please do write to [email protected] and someone will be in touch.”