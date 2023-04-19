May Day fun for all the family at Rotary fayre in Leighton Buzzard - including stunt show and Hawker Hurricane fly past

May Day Fayre is back!

Family friendly fun is set to return to the May Day Fayre in Leighton Buzzard for the first time since 2019.

And the Rotary Club of Leighton is urging people to come along and enjoy the entertainment line-up which is set to take place in both the High Street and Parsons Close Recreation Ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event will take place on Monday May 1. The traditional start of summer has not been staged since 2019 with Covid and The Queen’s Jubilee interrupting its 30 year run – but with the return of many favourites as well as new experiences it promises to be an exciting day out.

Look out for the chainsaw carving

The High Street entertainment will start at 9.45am and will see performances from Fiona Harrison, Leanne Hughes Theatre School, Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers, Swing Dance MK, Rock & Roll Dancers, RAF Halton Band and Calamity Fling. The Pulfords School Maypole Dance Team will also return.

Meanwhile the Parsons Close Recreate Ground arena entertainment kicks off with a performance from Leighton Philharmonic. There will be live performances throughout the day, with entertainment on offer including a diplay from a birds of prey team, the Misselchalke Gun Dogs and the Jez Avery Stunt Show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will also be the chance to watch a chainsaw wood carver in action, and old favourites the Reverlers Steel Band return.

In total there will be more than 40 stalls and static displays, plus a game bus, the ever-popular fun fair and plenty of food outlets to keep your energy up throughout the fun-packed day.

There will be lots of exciting arena events

And one of the highlights – weather permitting – will be a fly past by a Hawker Hurricane from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at 2.07pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Rotary spokesman said: “With May Fayre back for the first time since Covid, Rotary felt it was vital to provide entertainment that appealed to the whole family and are grateful to the town council in particular for its support.”

He added: "We encourage everyone to visit the fayre particularly those who are new to the area, we feel sure you won’t be disappointed, so put Monday May 1 in your diary and enjoy the experience – see you there!”

Come along and join the Fun and celebrate the start of summer and the week leading up to the Coronation.