Mayor of Leighton-Linslade visits 1,480-home Clipstone Park development for a sneak peek at show homes

Raveena Cox, Matt Budgen, Councillor Farzana Kharawala, Marc Woolfe

The mayor of Leighton-Linslade has paid a visit to the latest phase of the 1,480-home Clipstone Park development.

Councillor Farzana Kharawala visited the Barratt David Wilson Homes’ development to take a look around the newest homes built as part of the plan, and take a look inside the show homes at the Leighton Buzzard site.

First started in 2019, Clipstone Park includes a range of three and four-bedroom homes. The development, which has one more phase of building work yet to begin, is due to be complete in 2026 and will include community facilities like shops, schools, sports pitches, and a community centre.

It will also include bus links to Leighton Buzzard, a leisure centre, garden allotments and assisted living.

The mayor said: “I’d like to thank Barratt David Wilson North Thames for welcoming me on site and providing a full tour of the development. It’s been great to see the progress which is being made here, and I look forward to welcoming the new residents to our community.”

Marc Woolfe, head of sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “We’re very proud of the progress which has been made here at Clipstone Park. Offering countryside living with excellent travel links, the homes at Clipstone Park are designed with families in mind, and we’ve seen a large amount of interest from local buyers who are looking to buy a new build property to combat rising energy costs.

"Our properties are designed to be up to 63% more energy efficient, saving homeowners an average of £3,100 a year on bills . It was great to have an opportunity to showcase the development to Mayor Kharawala and highlight the reasons why the site has proved so popular with prospective homebuyers.”

The latest phase provides a selection of three and four-bedroom homes with prices starting from £407,500 for a three-bedroom house. The final phase will include a further 135 homes.