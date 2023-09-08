Have fun with the family at Mead Open Farm' and take part in an entertaining Colour Dash to raise funds for KidsOut

It doesn’t matter how long you take to do the route around the park and grounds – what counts is how much fun you have in the process and how colourful you end up.

Sponsorship covers the cost of a white T shirt and the challenge is to finish it covered in paint.

It’s open to all, regardless of running ability – but under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. The route isn’t suitable for pushchairs and neither are pets allowed.

KidsOut charity was formed to give disadvantaged children positive experiences and to allow those who have suffered physical, emotional and even sexual abuse the freedom to have fun

Registration opens at 9am on Saturday, September 16, and the warm-up will begin an hour later.

At strategic points, KidsOut volunteers will be primed to cover you with 100 percent non-toxic paint.

Each entrant will also be given a small packet of paint to throw. It’s non-toxic, doesn’t irritate the skin, is fireproof and conforms to European Standard EN 71-3.

Consisting of talcum powder, corn starch and non-toxic pigments, it’s almost stain free – simply remove with soap if any gets on your body and wash clothes in your usual detergent.

Organisers suggest wearing sunglasses to protect the eyes and ask participants not to throw paint above shoulder height or at toddlers.

Everyone who completes the dash will be given a medal

KidsOut prefers online sponsorship through Enthuse as fees to the charity are minimal.

A confirmation email will contain a link where you can set up a personal sponsorship page.