Meet Leighton Buzzard's singing estate agent Claire Cossey

"From Lomond Drive to Stanbridge Road to Dukes too, here we goooo, we're selling all over the town..."

Crank up the volume, slip your dance shoes on, and prepare to sell your home, because Leighton Buzzard' s very own singing estate agent can get you on the move - and groove!

Claire Cossey, 42, along with partner Tony Bailey, 48, run Just Knock estate agents from their home in Hockliffe, a new business with a melodic twist.

Professional singer Claire can make a music video to sell your property, and can charm potential buyers by changing the lyrics of famous songs to showcase your house.

The videos have attracted thousands of views online, and Claire and Tony hope to spread the word - and song - about their business's toe-tapping fun.

Explaining how their company was born, Claire told the LBO: "I'm a professional singer of 24 years and travelled all over the world; I've been to Russia, all around Europe.

"I also worked for an industry estate agency six years ago on a part-time basis to fit around singing.

Claire Cossey.

"But then the pandemic came, and with me being a singer and Tony a pilot for easyJet we lost everything in one fell swoop.

"We were absolutely devastated."

But, just like the best musical plots, the couple decided to climb every mountain and that any dream would do!

After Claire's temporary work as a 999 call handler dried up, the couple decided to take the plunge and launch their own business, something they'd talked about but never dared do.

Claire is passionate about selling your property!

Just Knock estate agency was born last August and started off without a musical note to be heard, until one day, inspiration struck.

Claire said: "A particular property just wasn't selling for us, so I said to Tony, 'I have an idea, I'm going to sing about this house!'

"I rewrote the lyrics to a song and we walked round taking clips and synced it all together."

Claire has a little recording studio in their home, and has sung about a Wing Road property to the tune of ABBA's 'The Winner Takes It All', shown off Tamar Walk to Nancy Sinatra's 'These Boots are Made for Walking', and praised a Great Northern Road home via Disney's 'A Whole New World'.

Could Claire help to sell your home with a song?

She added: "People have really, really enjoyed watching the videos and from a sales point of view it drives more traffic.

"They're quirky, tongue in cheek, and funny.

"I'm not saying they will guarantee a sale, but they are different and in this day and age you need to stand out."

Thankfully, now that lockdown restrictions have eased, Claire has been able to take to the stage once again, while Tony has flown to the skies with easyJet.

The hardworking couple juggle being an estate agent with their other roles, as Claire performs with ABBA Reunion as well as three-part harmony group The Memphis Belles.

But as Claire says, they never switch off from their estate agent duties.

QR code for Just Knock.

She added: "We'll be watching TV and ten minutes in we'll have to pause it because I've had an idea!"

The businesswoman's love of singing grew whilst she was a member of Centre Stage Youth Theatre at the old Community Centre, Linslade, before she honed her skills as a Butlins 'Red Coat'.

During her time as a performer she has sung for Michael Crawford and the Dotrice family (Rory, Michelle and Karen) at The Garrick Club, met Christopher Biggins, and even starred at a Lib Dems Christmas bash.

Meanwhile, the events themselves can vary - with Claire and her ABBA tribute co-stars performing to a crowd of 34,000 in Southern France one day - and the next, to an audience of two in Birmingham.

"Well, a gig's a gig!" Claire laughed. "Only two per cent of the world's population will do something they dreamed of as a child. I always said from the age of four I wanted to be a singer and by the age of 18 I was a professional."

> You can call Just Knock on: 01525 591021 and to watch Claire's Just Knock's musical numbers, visit: