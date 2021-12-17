Memorial bench will honour Leighton Buzzard hero Wally Randall

A memorial bench has been commissioned for Leighton Buzzard's town hero Walter 'Wally' Randall.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council has ordered the production of the bench, which will be World War Two themed and located at the top end of Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, overlooking the park.

Wally rose to fame in 2016 when it was established that he was Britain's oldest poppy seller, and he saw action on the front line during the 1940s when he served as a motor mechanic.

Wally Randall selling poppies in Wilko. Photo: Jane Russell.

Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor, Pat Carberry, who proposed the idea, told the LBO: "We lost Wally just as Covid was breaking and he was 104 years old, an inspirational character.

"I'm very pleased that the council acted before he passed away and granted him the title of Freeman of the Town, so while he was alive we had the opportunity to tell him how much affection and respect we had for him.

"That was before he passed away, and after that we entered into the pandemic.

"Now we're hoping there's a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel."

With the world very slowly returning to normal, Cllr Carberry said the time felt right to suggest the idea of a memorial bench to his fellow politicians, with the motion receiving unanimous support at a meeting of the town council.

The bench will have attached a plaque identifying it as a commemorative bench from Leighton-Linslade Town Council in recognition of Wally.

Cllr Carberry said: "Wally was inspirational; he survived the six years of World War Two, and having come back from that he went on to spend the following years of his life being very productive, and a very positive individual.

"His story shows that even though we may be in a dark place now, there's life after this.

"Look at a character like Wally and what he went on to achieve. He kept on hoping and kept on going."

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is liaising with Wally's family, who are said to be delighted with the idea.

Cllr Carberry added: "At the end of the day Wally was our Captain Tom.

"He was at the forefront of the Poppy Appeal, fronting it on national TV.

"World War Two might have been a long time ago, but conflicts happen over again, and in this day and age they need to be remembered.