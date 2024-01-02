Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A memorial service is to be held at All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard on Friday to celebrate the life of former Mayor Alan White.

Cllr White, 83, died on October 19 after complications arising from a fall. His funeral service was held at Bierton crematorium on November 7.

Alan’s political career took off in 1976 when he was first elected to the town council in a by-election for a seat to represent Linslade’s Southcott ward. He served as mayor for the 1980-81 term representing the Liberal Democrats and in that role raised funds for various causes including The Royal Papworth Hospital. Alan was also instrumental in helping to develop the town-twinning with Coulommiers in France.

After many years of retirement from politics, Alan stood in the local elections in May 2023 and gained a previously unwinnable seat to represent Plantation ward in Leighton Buzzard. He received a medal from the current mayor in recognition of his service in that role.

He was a great campaigner and the ‘Access for all’ campaign was a prime example with Alan fighting for disabled access to shops, restaurants, pubs and restaurants together with lift access to platforms at the railway station. Alan helped raise start-up funds for the Buzzer Bus and was involved with All Saints preservation trust raising funds for restoration works. He also chaired the MS Society for many years.

Alan was born in Skegness, Lincolnshire and at the age of five he moved with his parents to Diseworth in Leicestershire. He started his his secondary education at Loughborough Grammar School but when his parents moved again, this time to Stocksfield, Northumberland, he continued his education at the Royal Grammar School in Newcastle. That association he treasured throughout his life as an ‘Old Novocastrian’. He then went to Cambridge University in 1958 to read medicine at St John's College.

After graduating with a Master of Arts degree, he started his first job at Proctor & Gamble selling baking fat to bakers. Alan was based in Aylesbury and then had a series of jobs that meant moves to Bradford, Shepshed then finally to Leighton Buzzard. He built a successful career over some 20 years within the pharmaceutical industry, ultimately focusing on market research with the former Swedish company, Astra. In the mid 1980s, Alan left Astra to set up a business so that he could better support his wife at home following her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis.

In 1958 Alan met his future wife, Ann, at a cricket match. The couple married soon after he graduated and went on to have three children, Christine, Vivienne and Martin. He was a proud grandfather to Adrian, Joshua, Zoe and Emma.

He was also a governor at both Leedon Lower School and Brooklands Middle School.

As a keen walker, Alan loved trekking around Rushmere and Stockgrove parks. He could often be seen jogging around Danes Field early in the morning or a quick visit to the Knolls squash club to kick-start his day. Alan was also an accomplished pianist and enjoyed playing chess and bridge. He also joined the local wine club which he thoroughly enjoyed together with a penchant for single malt whisky.