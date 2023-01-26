Men's mental health group will hold first 'Talk and Talk' session at Leighton Town Football Club

Out and about on a walk, supporting men's mental health.

Men are being invited to the first Talk and Talk session at Leighton Town Football Club next month.

During the session, a guest speaker will share their experiences of mental health and positive mechanisms to help cope. It will take place on February 13 from 7pm to 9pm.

Advertisement

It’s a spin-off from Walk and Talk for Men’s Mental Health, which was formed in the Spring of 2022, after the two founding members – Luke Newman and Stuart Trotter – went for a walk.

"It was during that walk we found ourselves opening up about the day-to-day struggles of work, relationships and children”. Stuart said. “Topics that most middle-aged men are too often too afraid to talk about, or feel that they should be coping with.

“From that initial walk the group has expanded through social media and the support of local businesses spreading the word. We now organise two walks a month, on the first and third Sunday of the month, meeting a 9.30am and walking for 90 minutes, with mental health first aiders on hand to help signpost additional support strategies.”

The walks take place in and around the local area, with a rota of walk starting points.

Advertisement

Stuart said: “Each walk creates a safe and trusting space for men to think, talk, walk, share… whatever you feel comfortable with, knowing that you are not alone in the struggles that you may face.”

Walks and events are advertised through the Facebook group.

Advertisement