Mental health focus for dance short film being made in Leighton Buzzard

An image from the last phase of S I C K, which shows the character of The Intruder, in the red hat, trying to guide the thoughts of the struggling man

Mental health is the focus of a new dance short film which is being created in Leighton Buzzard this month.

S I C K, a short dance film, is the creation of choreographer and movement director Taira Foo and tells the story of one man’s struggle with depression.

Taira, who is based in Ivinghoe Aston, is working with Culture Co:LB, a group that have turned the former Wilko’s store on the High Street into an arts and culture community space.

Filming for S I C K is taking place at the Culture Co:LB pop-up space, the former Wilko’s store on the High Street, on Saturday, July 26, with rehearsals due to be held earlier in the week.

Taira founded Dance Co CIC in 2011, a company which creates movement-led dance works that explore important and sometimes difficult topics.

She has also worked as a professional dancer for more than ten years, including being part of the original cast for We Will Rock You.

She told the LBO the S I C K project started in 2020 and said: “It was born out of my work with young people. I used to teach across several colleges and universities, and over time, I noticed a steady decline in student wellbeing.

“Through conversations both between students and with staff it became clear that something was deeply affecting this generation’s mental health.

“Then four students, all studying performing arts at one of the colleges I worked at, died by suicide each on separate occasions.

“One loss is tragic, but four is something you cannot ignore.

“I realised if this was happening here, it was likely happening in other places too.

“That was the moment I knew I had to make something that gave voice to what so many were silently carrying.”

Thanks to two successive rounds of Arts Council England funding, the idea was turned into a full-length dance theatre production.

Taira’s ambition was to take the piece to the stage alongside an outreach programme and post show question and answer session about the issues raised.

However despite several more funding applications Taira was unable to secure additional money from the Arts Council to make that final step possible.

She feared that was as far as the project would go, however following a private donation has a new idea to take the piece forward.

“We’ve reimagined S I C K as a short dance film - a condensed but emotionally resonant version of the stage show that we hope will still carry the heart of the piece, reach new audiences, and reignite interest and backing for the full production,” she said.

“We’re working with local professional dancers and filming locally in Leighton Buzzard staying true to the community and the urgency of the message.

“The ultimate goal is still to create a full stage show that can tour and reach as many people with the message as possible.”

The project has support from organisations including Hector’s House, a suicide prevention charity based in Hertfordshire, the British Association for Performing Arts Medicine, Young Creative Bucks and Buckinghamshire Culture.

Taira added: “My greatest hope is that S I C K sparks real conversation that helps people speak more openly about mental health, either for themselves or for someone they care about.

“If just one person sees the film and recognises themselves in it or gains the courage to ask someone else if they’re okay, then it’s done its job.”

If you are struggling, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support. People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.

